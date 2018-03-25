U.S. Concrete (USCR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) is one of 82 public companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare U.S. Concrete to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete $1.34 billion $25.51 million 40.03 U.S. Concrete Competitors $3.38 billion $212.39 million 2.73

U.S. Concrete’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete. U.S. Concrete is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. Concrete and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Concrete Competitors 425 1954 2234 97 2.43

U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.76%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 13.93%. Given U.S. Concrete’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Concrete is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete 1.91% 17.54% 3.56% U.S. Concrete Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of U.S. Concrete shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Concrete has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Concrete’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Concrete rivals beat U.S. Concrete on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; distribution of aggregates; and operation of industrial waterfront marine terminal and sales yard. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

