Ubm Plc (UBMOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ubm Plc (OTCMKTS:UBMOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBMOF. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered UBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of UBM (UBMOF) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. UBM has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.80.

