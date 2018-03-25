Prudential (PRU) PT Set at GBX 2,400 by UBS

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 2,400 ($33.16) price target by research analysts at UBS in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.20) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,180 ($30.12) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,122.16 ($29.32).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,826 ($25.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49,510.00 and a PE ratio of 1,963.44. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). The firm had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter. Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

