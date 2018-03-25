National Grid (NG) PT Set at GBX 800 by UBS

UBS set a GBX 800 ($11.05) target price on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.64) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid to a neutral rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.88) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,140 ($15.75) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($12.43) to GBX 850 ($11.74) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($14.51) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 967 ($13.36).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid (LON:NG) opened at GBX 755.30 ($10.44) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 733 ($10.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,097 ($15.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $26,260.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.54.

In related news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 43,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £347,180.40 ($479,663.44). Also, insider Peter Gershon purchased 6,500 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,295 ($66,724.23). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,577,779.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “National Grid (NG) PT Set at GBX 800 by UBS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/ubs-reiterates-gbx-800-price-target-for-national-grid-ng-updated.html.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.