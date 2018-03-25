UMH Properties (UMH) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

Headlines about UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UMH Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2699311683958 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 299,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,741. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $448.81, a P/E ratio of -55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -313.03%.

In other UMH Properties news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,998.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $156,003. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

