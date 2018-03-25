Under Armour Inc (UAA) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Under Armour worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,368,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,964,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,742,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 937,509.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 937,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after buying an additional 937,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,704,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after buying an additional 750,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,955.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.23. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

