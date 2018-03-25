Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, March 18th, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ABN Amro upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,537. Unilever has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,804,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,271,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unilever by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 180,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

