Media stories about United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Community Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.9439586586423 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of United Community Financial stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 87,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $476.22, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.54.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. United Community Financial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.98 million. equities analysts expect that United Community Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/united-community-financial-ucfc-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.