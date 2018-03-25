United States Steel Co. (X) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of United States Steel worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, VP Colleen M. Darragh sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $40,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,076 shares in the company, valued at $684,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pipasu H. Soni sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $140,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $46.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

United States Steel stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6,067.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.79. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/united-states-steel-co-x-position-lifted-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.