Unum Group (UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $397,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $75,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $999,888 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Unum Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Unum Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 1,399,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,394.84, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

