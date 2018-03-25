Unum Group (UNM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

Media coverage about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unum Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.845606900378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Unum Group stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 1,399,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,490. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10,394.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. UBS started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo set a $56.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $397,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $75,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $999,888 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

