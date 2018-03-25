USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 1.20% of USA Truck worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 192,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.90.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USAK. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens raised USA Truck from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on USA Truck from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

