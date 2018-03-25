VeChain Price Reaches $3.40 on Exchanges (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00039829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, COSS and Kucoin. VeChain has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $62.00 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00759702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00147402 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00186834 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.96 or 0.08028270 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 519,070,556 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

VeChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Qryptos, Liqui, Lbank, EtherDelta, Kucoin, Binance, BigONE, COSS, Huobi and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

