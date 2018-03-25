Veru (VERU) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) received a $5.00 price objective from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.96. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,980. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector.

