Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) Reaches One Day Volume of $35.90 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Viberate has a total market cap of $30.16 million and $35.90 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00775409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,499,800 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

