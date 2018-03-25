Viberate (VIB) Trading Up 63% Over Last Week

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 63% higher against the dollar. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $34.67 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Viberate

Viberate launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,499,800 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

