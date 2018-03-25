W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $231.61 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $269,290.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.56%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/w-g-shaheen-associates-dba-whitney-co-takes-534000-position-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.