W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,252,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,827,000 after purchasing an additional 687,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,544,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,969,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 213,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 832.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 107,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE WRB) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 807,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $8,670.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/w-r-berkley-corp-wrb-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.