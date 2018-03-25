Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. 9,816,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $66,939.51, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after buying an additional 5,132,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,153,000 after buying an additional 3,669,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after buying an additional 2,004,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,480,577,000 after buying an additional 1,926,108 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after buying an additional 1,785,449 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

