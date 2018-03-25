WandX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, WandX has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,771.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX token can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00763685 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00157381 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00182042 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX’s launch date was October 27th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

