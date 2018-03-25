WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Press coverage about WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WellCare Health Plans earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0994895216014 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.41. 234,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,389.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.86.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

