Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Given a $78.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo Analysts

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned a $78.00 price objective by research analysts at Wells Fargo in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE AJG) opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,099.30, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Hand sold 1,466 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $98,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $354,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,938. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 332,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 248,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 18.8% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/wells-fargo-analysts-give-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-a-78-00-price-target-updated.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.