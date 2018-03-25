WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8556919226665 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

WEX stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. WEX has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,513.32, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

