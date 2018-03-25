WhaleCoin (WHL) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One WhaleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. WhaleCoin has a market capitalization of $537,486.00 and approximately $46,261.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhaleCoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.91 or 0.06129500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00212619 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00166193 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin Coin Profile

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 7,894,123 coins. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org.

Buying and Selling WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy WhaleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.