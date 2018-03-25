Whole Foods Market (WFM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.039736775393 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Whole Foods Market stock remained flat at $$41.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Whole Foods Market has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

