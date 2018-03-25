Wild Beast Block 1-Day Volume Tops $145.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $41,616.00 and $145.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.01896980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005214 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015464 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

