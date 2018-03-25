Xios Price Tops $0.10 (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Xios has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Xios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinsMarkets. Xios has a market cap of $217,538.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xios Profile

Xios is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to buy Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

