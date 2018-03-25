Yingli Green Energy (YGE) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE: YGE) is one of 56 public companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Yingli Green Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yingli Green Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00 Yingli Green Energy Competitors 419 1105 1372 81 2.37

Yingli Green Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Yingli Green Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yingli Green Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yingli Green Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy -57.78% N/A -10.60% Yingli Green Energy Competitors -180.63% -61.30% -10.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $1.21 billion -$302.12 million -0.04 Yingli Green Energy Competitors $903.41 million $11.39 million 1.76

Yingli Green Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Yingli Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yingli Green Energy rivals beat Yingli Green Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yingli Green Energy

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs. The Company sells PV modules under its own brand names, Yingli and Yingli Solar, to PV system integrators and distributors located in various markets around the world, including China, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Chile, Algeria, Germany, France, South Africa, Turkey and Honduras. The Company’s products and services include the manufacture of polysilicon ingots and wafers, PV cells, PV modules and integrated PV systems, and the development and operation of solar projects. The Company produces approximately 800 kilogram multi-crystalline polysilicon ingots. The Company’s PV modules have output ranging from 250 to 340 watts.

