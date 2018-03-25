YOYOW Hits Market Capitalization of $23.44 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. YOYOW has a market cap of $23.44 million and $2.39 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOYOW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Lbank. Over the last week, YOYOW has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00758873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011624 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00185216 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About YOYOW

YOYOW’s genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,999,999 tokens. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain.”

Buying and Selling YOYOW

YOYOW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Lbank and Bitfinex. It is not possible to buy YOYOW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOYOW must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOYOW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

