Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ HTBK) traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,932. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $652.09, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $379,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,022.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

