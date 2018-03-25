Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $259,947.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,162,000 after acquiring an additional 751,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 968,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 34.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 209,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,740. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,563.70, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

