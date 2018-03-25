Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ameresco posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,100 in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ameresco by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ameresco by 84.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE AMRC) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 163,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ameresco has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

