Zacks: Analysts Expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. American Railcar Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

Get American Railcar Industries alerts:

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

ARII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Railcar Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Railcar Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

American Railcar Industries (ARII) traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 94,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,654. The stock has a market cap of $730.54, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. American Railcar Industries has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Railcar Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in American Railcar Industries by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/zacks-analysts-expect-american-railcar-industries-inc-arii-will-post-earnings-of-0-59-per-share-updated.html.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Railcar Industries (ARII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.