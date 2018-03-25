Zacks: Analysts Expect EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) to post sales of $158.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVINE Live’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.88 million. EVINE Live reported sales of $156.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVINE Live will report full-year sales of $158.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.73 million to $671.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $684.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $693.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVINE Live.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. EVINE Live had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $192.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of EVINE Live to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVINE Live has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EVINE Live during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVINE Live in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 2,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,729,408 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 72,941 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVINE Live stock remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 260,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.73. EVINE Live has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

