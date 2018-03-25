Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $140,994.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,635 shares of company stock worth $5,615,581 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $51.69. 876,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $6,482.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,291.93 and a beta of 2.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

