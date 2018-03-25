Zacks: Analysts Set $8.83 Target Price for Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME)

Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tyme Technologies an industry rank of 202 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $68,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ TYME) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. 154,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.05. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

