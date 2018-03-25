Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,323. The stock has a market cap of $3,452.74, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,050,611.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 94,555 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,996,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after buying an additional 243,637 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,953,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 1,517,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,850,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

