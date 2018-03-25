Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $354,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 248,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.01. 2,564,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,186. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12,883.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

