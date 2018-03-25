Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report $843.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $855.01 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $757.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $843.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $840.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.77 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. American Capital Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 646,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,289.09, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.41. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BMC Stock by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BMC Stock by 2,582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BMC Stock by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

