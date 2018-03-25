Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Astronics (ATRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

ATRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Astronics to $39.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.55, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Astronics has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Astronics news, CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,909.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

