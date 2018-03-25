Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Hold

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,223.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 24.14%. equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $113,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,040.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 589.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

