Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,420.70, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Hold” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/zacks-investment-research-lowers-greenbrier-companies-gbx-to-hold.html.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.