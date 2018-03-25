Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 31.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $140,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

