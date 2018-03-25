Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares alerts:

ZEAL stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/zealand-pharma-a-s-american-depositary-shares-zeal-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotech company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of novel peptide-based medicines in Denmark. The company markets Lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Adlyxin and Lyxumia names; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.