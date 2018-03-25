Zeusshield 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60,348.00 (CRYPTO:ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $60,348.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00775409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, C-CEX and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

