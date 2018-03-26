$0.44 EPS Expected for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Ruth's Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth's Hospitality Group.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, SVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 55,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ RUTH) traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 97,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,229. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $753.14, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

