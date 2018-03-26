$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 367.54%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Burlington Stores (BURL) traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.86. 1,150,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $8,666.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $295,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $2,358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $8,208,236. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

