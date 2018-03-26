$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $137,937.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $180,236.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,784,235. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,489,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,580,000 after buying an additional 624,542 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,252,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 368,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 310,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 144.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after buying an additional 293,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $18,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,915. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,312.79, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

