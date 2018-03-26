Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (SHY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:SHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,597,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,920,000 after purchasing an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 656,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:SHY) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.49. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

