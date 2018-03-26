11,916 Shares in Sallie Mae (SLM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sallie Mae by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 909,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sallie Mae by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,314,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sallie Mae (NASDAQ SLM) opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,586.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. Sallie Mae has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 125,952 shares of Sallie Mae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 12,429 shares of Sallie Mae stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,933.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,679 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sallie Mae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

